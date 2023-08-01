AlphaMark Advisors LLC Buys 1,890 Shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) by 170.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 220.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on HTGC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Hercules Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hercules Capital Stock Up 1.2 %

In other Hercules Capital news, Director Gayle A. Crowell acquired 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.66 per share, with a total value of $98,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $530,622.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

HTGC stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.97. The company had a trading volume of 684,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,105. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.94 and a 52 week high of $17.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.16.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $105.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.00 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 55.30% and a return on equity of 15.58%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hercules Capital Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

