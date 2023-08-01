Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Alnylam Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($1.71) per share for the quarter. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.97) by $0.57. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 93.13% and a negative return on equity of 1,287.80%. The business had revenue of $319.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.00) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Alnylam Pharmaceuticals to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $7.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $187.82. The stock had a trading volume of 168,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,220. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $195.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.52. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $138.18 and a 12-month high of $242.97. The firm has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.84 and a beta of 0.48.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALNY. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $88,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 47.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALNY. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $415.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $247.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.00.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

