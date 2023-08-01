AlloVir (ALVR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.03. On average, analysts expect AlloVir to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AlloVir Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALVR traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.20. The stock had a trading volume of 624,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,368. AlloVir has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $10.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.59. The stock has a market cap of $364.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at AlloVir

Separately, SVB Securities boosted their target price on AlloVir from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

In other news, major shareholder Gilead Sciences, Inc. acquired 2,930,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $10,990,762.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,635,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,382,322.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Gilead Sciences, Inc. purchased 2,930,870 shares of AlloVir stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $10,990,762.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,635,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,382,322.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Diana Brainard sold 8,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total value of $29,697.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 907,299 shares in the company, valued at $3,229,984.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,721 shares of company stock valued at $107,917 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 39.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AlloVir

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of AlloVir by 2.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 985,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after acquiring an additional 23,558 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of AlloVir by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 885,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after buying an additional 5,694 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in AlloVir by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 790,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 28,669 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in AlloVir during the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 33.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 5,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

AlloVir Company Profile

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.

Featured Articles

