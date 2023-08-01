Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) vs. HUB Cyber Security (Israel) (NASDAQ:HUBC) Financial Survey

HUB Cyber Security (Israel) (NASDAQ:HUBC – Get Free Report) and Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

HUB Cyber Security (Israel) has a beta of -0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 197% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allot Communications has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for HUB Cyber Security (Israel) and Allot Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HUB Cyber Security (Israel) 0 0 0 0 N/A Allot Communications 0 0 2 0 3.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Allot Communications has a consensus target price of $5.17, suggesting a potential upside of 98.72%. Given Allot Communications’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Allot Communications is more favorable than HUB Cyber Security (Israel).

31.9% of HUB Cyber Security (Israel) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.1% of Allot Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of HUB Cyber Security (Israel) shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Allot Communications shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares HUB Cyber Security (Israel) and Allot Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HUB Cyber Security (Israel) N/A N/A N/A Allot Communications -33.28% -36.13% -17.43%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HUB Cyber Security (Israel) and Allot Communications’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HUB Cyber Security (Israel) $32.52 million 0.45 -$13.23 million N/A N/A Allot Communications $122.74 million 0.78 -$32.03 million ($1.00) -2.57

HUB Cyber Security (Israel) has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Allot Communications.

Summary

Allot Communications beats HUB Cyber Security (Israel) on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HUB Cyber Security (Israel)

HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. provides cyber security solutions in Israel and internationally. It provides secure compute platform, metaverse security, quantum secured cloud workspace, quantum cure ransomware technology, and healthcare and AI security solutions; RAM Commander, a software tool for reliability prediction and analysis, reliability block diagram, Markov chains analysis, maintainability prediction, spares optimization, FMEA/FMECA, testability, fault tree analysis, event tree analysis, and safety assessment; D.STORM, a SaaS DDoS simulation platform; and safety assessment suite. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Allot Communications

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more. Allot’s multi-service platforms are deployed by over 500 mobile, fixed and cloud service providers and over 1000 enterprises. Their industry leading network-based security as a service solution has achieved over 50% penetration with some service providers and is already used by over 20 million subscribers in Europe.

