Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.35-0.39 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $270-280 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $270.25 million. Allegro MicroSystems also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to $0.35-$0.39 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALGM. Wolfe Research started coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. TheStreet cut Allegro MicroSystems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegro MicroSystems currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $52.33.

Allegro MicroSystems Price Performance

Shares of ALGM traded down $6.37 on Tuesday, hitting $45.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,340,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,835. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 48.79 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.11. Allegro MicroSystems has a fifty-two week low of $19.80 and a fifty-two week high of $53.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems ( NASDAQ:ALGM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $240.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.00 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 19.83%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALGM. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at $301,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 481,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,107,000 after purchasing an additional 178,004 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 3.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,134,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,415,000 after acquiring an additional 93,540 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 4,060.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 8,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.41% of the company’s stock.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

Further Reading

