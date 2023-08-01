Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.35-0.39 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $270-280 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $270.25 million. Allegro MicroSystems also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to $0.35-$0.39 EPS.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALGM. Wolfe Research started coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. TheStreet cut Allegro MicroSystems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegro MicroSystems currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $52.33.
Shares of ALGM traded down $6.37 on Tuesday, hitting $45.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,340,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,835. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 48.79 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.11. Allegro MicroSystems has a fifty-two week low of $19.80 and a fifty-two week high of $53.05.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALGM. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at $301,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 481,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,107,000 after purchasing an additional 178,004 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 3.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,134,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,415,000 after acquiring an additional 93,540 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 4,060.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 8,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.41% of the company’s stock.
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.
