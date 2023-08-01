Allakos (ALLK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49). On average, analysts expect Allakos to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Allakos Price Performance

ALLK stock traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $5.55. 655,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,014,388. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.24. Allakos has a 12 month low of $3.11 and a 12 month high of $8.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 0.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allakos

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Allakos in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Allakos during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Allakos in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Allakos by 163.6% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Allakos during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.60.

Allakos Company Profile

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; a Phase II/III study for eosinophilic esophagitis; and a Phase II clinical study to atopic dermatitis and chronic spontaneous urticaria.

