Alector (ALEC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.81) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $16.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 million. Alector had a negative net margin of 107.05% and a negative return on equity of 57.31%. On average, analysts expect Alector to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Alector alerts:

Alector Price Performance

ALEC traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,158. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.84 and its 200-day moving average is $7.34. Alector has a 1 year low of $5.65 and a 1 year high of $13.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alector

In other Alector news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 5,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $36,259.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,651,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,392,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 5,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $36,259.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,651,095 shares in the company, valued at $11,392,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Sara Kenkare-Mitra sold 4,092 shares of Alector stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $28,234.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,628.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,397 shares of company stock worth $71,739 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alector during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alector in the second quarter worth about $206,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alector by 76.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 8,161 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in Alector by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 20,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 10,286 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Alector in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays lowered their price objective on Alector from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.43.

Alector Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.