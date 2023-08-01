Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 2,951.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 461,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445,913 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Albertsons Companies worth $9,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Albertsons Companies by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. 68.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial raised shares of Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.03.

ACI stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.82. The stock had a trading volume of 603,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,900,720. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.89. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.14 and a 52 week high of $30.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.41%.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

