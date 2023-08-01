Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Short Interest Update

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 169,500 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the June 30th total of 181,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 158,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of NYSE AIN traded up $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.98. The company had a trading volume of 109,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,762. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.61, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.32. Albany International has a 52 week low of $76.97 and a 52 week high of $115.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.89 and its 200 day moving average is $94.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.99.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $274.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.56 million. Albany International had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 13.21%. Albany International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Albany International will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. Albany International’s payout ratio is 38.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AIN shares. Robert W. Baird raised Albany International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $101.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Albany International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIN. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Albany International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Albany International by 5,237.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Albany International by 244.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 462 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albany International during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albany International during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles.

