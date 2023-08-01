Akero Therapeutics (AKRO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.07. On average, analysts expect Akero Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:AKRO traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.02. The company had a trading volume of 396,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,242. Akero Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.48 and a 1-year high of $58.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -16.12 and a beta of -0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 20.83 and a quick ratio of 20.84.

In related news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $1,127,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 409,293 shares in the company, valued at $18,459,114.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Akero Therapeutics news, Director G. Walmsley Graham purchased 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.00 per share, with a total value of $5,040,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 520,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,840,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $1,127,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 409,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,459,114.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 200,592 shares of company stock worth $10,429,062. 9.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AKRO. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 337,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 85,525 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,226,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,410,000 after purchasing an additional 56,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AKRO. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.40.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the development of transformational treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases, including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a disease without any approved therapies. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

