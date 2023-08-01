Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $40.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.69 million. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 235.17% and a negative net margin of 20.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Akebia Therapeutics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ AKBA traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $1.84. The company had a trading volume of 3,126,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,006,343. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.15 and its 200-day moving average is $0.93. The stock has a market cap of $342.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. Akebia Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $1.84.

In other news, COO Michel Dahan sold 95,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total transaction of $116,483.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 574,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,325.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, SVP Nicole R. Hadas sold 63,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total transaction of $77,086.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 524,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,699.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Michel Dahan sold 95,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total value of $116,483.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 574,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,325.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 222,231 shares of company stock worth $261,587 over the last ninety days. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 1,916.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 77,503 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 21.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 692,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 120,900 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 64.8% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 138,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 54,269 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 44.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 193,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 59,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 27.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on AKBA. StockNews.com downgraded Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Akebia Therapeutics from $1.25 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Akebia Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is Vafseo (vadadustat), an oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

