AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) Given New C$11.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by National Bank Financial from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of AirBoss of America to C$10.50 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of AirBoss of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday.

Get AirBoss of America alerts:

AirBoss of America Trading Down 6.8 %

ABSSF stock opened at $3.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.81. AirBoss of America has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $12.66.

AirBoss of America Company Profile

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products. The AirBoss Defense Group segment develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare protective equipment, personal respiratory protective products, rapid deployment negative pressure isolation shelters, and cold weather combat footwear, as well as chemical, biological, radioactive, and nuclear and explosive protective equipment for military, law enforcement, healthcare and industrial providers, and first responders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AirBoss of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirBoss of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.