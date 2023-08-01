Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target Raised to $145.00 at Mizuho

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ABNB. Phillip Securities raised shares of Airbnb from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Airbnb from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Airbnb from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $124.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $139.47.

Airbnb Price Performance

ABNB stock traded down $3.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $148.37. 3,396,426 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,168,249. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $94.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.57, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.87. Airbnb has a 1-year low of $81.91 and a 1-year high of $154.95.

Insider Activity

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Airbnb’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 516,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total transaction of $77,716,899.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,666,769 shares in the company, valued at $250,715,392.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Airbnb news, Director Alfred Lin sold 8,153 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total value of $867,153.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,309. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 516,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total value of $77,716,899.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,666,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,715,392.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,600,411 shares of company stock valued at $339,363,537 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Level Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Airbnb during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.62% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Stories

