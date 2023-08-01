Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Stock Position Increased by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 14.7% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 102.7% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 1,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,136,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 target price for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.80.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE APD traded down $2.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $302.41. The company had a trading volume of 857,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.05. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $224.75 and a twelve month high of $328.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $289.15 and its 200-day moving average is $288.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.10. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.57%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Further Reading

