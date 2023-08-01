Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC trimmed its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,414,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,668,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,729 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,168,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,283,417,000 after acquiring an additional 94,630 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,098,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,263,319,000 after acquiring an additional 13,001 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $962,356,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,967,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $606,651,000 after acquiring an additional 254,810 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded down $2.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $302.41. The company had a trading volume of 857,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,948. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $224.75 and a 12-month high of $328.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $289.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.10. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.57%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.80.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

