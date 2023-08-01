AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Receives $10.19 Average PT from Brokerages

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.19.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC Investment Price Performance

NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $10.19 on Thursday. AGNC Investment has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $12.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.25.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.01 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 29.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AGNC Investment will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a jul 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 14.2%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently -553.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AGNC Investment

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total value of $3,255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,807,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,809,554.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Sean Reid purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.91 per share, for a total transaction of $98,010.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,010. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary D. Kain sold 350,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total transaction of $3,255,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,807,479 shares in the company, valued at $16,809,554.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGNC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in AGNC Investment by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 15,758 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in AGNC Investment by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 11,982 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 5.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 517,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,757,000 after acquiring an additional 11,711 shares in the last quarter. 41.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AGNC Investment

(Get Free Report

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.