Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Lowered to Underweight at Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $116.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on A. SVB Securities decreased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $174.00 to $144.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, 888 reissued a maintains rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $150.88.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

Shares of A stock traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $123.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,737,078. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.73. The company has a market capitalization of $36.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.03. Agilent Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $113.28 and a fifty-two week high of $160.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.01. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $122,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,869 shares in the company, valued at $33,912,970. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Institutional Trading of Agilent Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 80.7% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 271 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

