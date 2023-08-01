AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) PT Lowered to $153.00

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) had its price target cut by Oppenheimer from $158.00 to $153.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on AGCO from $169.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on AGCO from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut AGCO from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $149.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on AGCO from $185.00 to $189.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on AGCO from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AGCO currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $154.45.

Shares of NYSE:AGCO opened at $133.10 on Friday. AGCO has a 1 year low of $93.53 and a 1 year high of $145.53. The company has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.12 and its 200 day moving average is $129.94.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.57. AGCO had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. AGCO’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AGCO will post 15.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. AGCO’s payout ratio is presently 7.82%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGCO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of AGCO by 99,144.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 315,085,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,408,508,000 after purchasing an additional 314,767,798 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 7,866.4% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 3,589,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544,052 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 2,102.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 725,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,684,000 after acquiring an additional 693,002 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AGCO in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,107,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of AGCO in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,395,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

