AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a growth of 14.8% from the June 30th total of 967,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 603,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AGCO

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGCO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in AGCO by 99,144.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 315,085,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,408,508,000 after acquiring an additional 314,767,798 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AGCO by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,453,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $942,424,000 after acquiring an additional 106,593 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its position in AGCO by 7,866.4% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 3,589,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544,052 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in AGCO by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,260,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $452,130,000 after acquiring an additional 18,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in AGCO by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,038,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,543,000 after acquiring an additional 40,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of AGCO from $169.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of AGCO from $185.00 to $189.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AGCO from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of AGCO from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of AGCO from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.64.

AGCO Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of AGCO stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.33. 504,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 639,313. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. AGCO has a 52-week low of $93.53 and a 52-week high of $145.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.88.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AGCO will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.82%.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Further Reading

