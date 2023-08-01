Affinia Financial Group LLC Trims Holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Affinia Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report) by 42.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,613 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF comprises 0.2% of Affinia Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Affinia Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QUS. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 104,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,072,000 after purchasing an additional 14,998 shares in the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,663,000. Hobart Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,527,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $575,000.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Price Performance

Shares of QUS stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,084. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.25. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 1-year low of $99.14 and a 1-year high of $127.42.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Profile

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

