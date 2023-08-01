Affinia Financial Group LLC Sells 42,744 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Affinia Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 371,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,744 shares during the quarter. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF comprises 20.3% of Affinia Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Affinia Financial Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $27,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. G2 Capital Management LLC OH increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 332,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,535,000 after acquiring an additional 62,747 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 50,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. TTP Investments Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 530,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,168,000 after buying an additional 26,959 shares in the last quarter. Darrow Company Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Darrow Company Inc. now owns 165,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,227,000 after buying an additional 5,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 99.5% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

BATS MOAT traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, reaching $82.80. The stock had a trading volume of 909,621 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

