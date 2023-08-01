Aeva Technologies (AEVA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect Aeva Technologies to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). Aeva Technologies had a negative net margin of 3,552.75% and a negative return on equity of 42.94%. The business had revenue of $1.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, analysts expect Aeva Technologies to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:AEVA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.24. 272,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,094,775. Aeva Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.89 and a fifty-two week high of $4.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.12.

Separately, 500.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.90.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 16.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,957,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,986 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 249.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,212,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 865,543 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Aeva Technologies by 195.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 575,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 380,400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Aeva Technologies by 333.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 436,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 336,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Aeva Technologies in the first quarter worth $369,000. 38.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aeva Technologies, Inc designs 4D LiDAR-on-chips in the United States, Thailand, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company develops its products using frequency modulated continuous wave sensing technology. It offers 4D LiDAR sensing system with embedded software for automotive, industrial, and security applications; and a silicon photonics engine and software algorithms for industrial automation and consumer device applications.

