Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Aethlon Medical Price Performance

Shares of AEMD stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.37. The company had a trading volume of 26,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,180. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.42. Aethlon Medical has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $2.46. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.21.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.70 million. Analysts anticipate that Aethlon Medical will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Aethlon Medical by 112.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,053,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 558,596 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Aethlon Medical by 11.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 270,297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 28,097 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aethlon Medical during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Aethlon Medical by 219.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 127,341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 87,458 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aethlon Medical by 895.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 140,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 126,160 shares in the last quarter. 4.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

