Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Shares of AEMD stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.37. The company had a trading volume of 26,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,180. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.42. Aethlon Medical has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $2.46. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.21.
Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.70 million. Analysts anticipate that Aethlon Medical will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.
Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.
