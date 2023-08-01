Advisors Capital Management LLC Sells 11,002 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,002 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of MGIC Investment worth $3,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in MGIC Investment by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 103,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in MGIC Investment by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on MTG. Royal Bank of Canada cut MGIC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.70 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on MGIC Investment in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point raised MGIC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.14.

MGIC Investment Trading Up 0.1 %

MGIC Investment stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.75. The company had a trading volume of 396,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,587,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.32. MGIC Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $12.13 and a 12-month high of $17.08.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.89 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 72.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

MGIC Investment Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This is a boost from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 14.39%.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

