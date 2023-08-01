Advisors Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Advisors Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,819 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,296 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $12,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 126,558 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,737 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $503,000. 31.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 455,060 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.98, for a total transaction of $68,249,898.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 245,256,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,783,563,270.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total value of $1,505,128.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,490,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,105,879.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 455,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.98, for a total transaction of $68,249,898.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 245,256,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,783,563,270.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,218,373 shares of company stock valued at $1,422,763,096 over the last 90 days. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE WMT traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $159.15. 1,606,343 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,960,261. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $154.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.12 and a 52 week high of $160.94.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $159.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.18.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

