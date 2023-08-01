Advisors Capital Management LLC Purchases 9,121 Shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 362,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,121 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in New Mountain Finance were worth $4,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 31,442.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,738,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726,217 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,398,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,676,000 after purchasing an additional 201,568 shares during the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,478,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,290,000 after purchasing an additional 112,208 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 6.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,335,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,249,000 after purchasing an additional 86,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 837.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 977,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,094,000 after purchasing an additional 873,440 shares during the last quarter. 31.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Laura Holson Boswerger acquired 14,975 shares of New Mountain Finance stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.89 per share, with a total value of $178,052.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,342.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut New Mountain Finance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on New Mountain Finance in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ NMFC traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.69. 200,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,143. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 52 week low of $11.17 and a 52 week high of $13.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.15.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 26.18%. The company had revenue of $91.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.05 million. Analysts forecast that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, and mezzanine securities.

