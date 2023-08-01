Advisors Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 677,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,800 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned about 0.62% of Goldman Sachs BDC worth $9,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 1st quarter valued at $787,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,495,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,413,000 after acquiring an additional 181,957 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 12,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 1st quarter valued at $734,000. 28.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

Goldman Sachs BDC Trading Down 0.6 %

Goldman Sachs BDC stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.20. The stock had a trading volume of 203,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,854. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.87 and its 200 day moving average is $14.23. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $18.10.

Goldman Sachs BDC Announces Dividend

Goldman Sachs BDC ( NYSE:GSBD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.09). Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $107.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 439.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider David Miller bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.16 per share, for a total transaction of $263,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

(Free Report)

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.