Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $7.73 Million Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,403 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $7,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

NYSE A traded up $0.95 on Tuesday, reaching $122.72. 774,468 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,736,184. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.28 and a 12 month high of $160.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.73. The stock has a market cap of $36.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.03.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.01. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 19.82%.

Insider Transactions at Agilent Technologies

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $122,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,869 shares in the company, valued at $33,912,970. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on A shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $174.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. SVB Securities lowered their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $164.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.88.

Agilent Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.