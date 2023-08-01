Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $5.26 Million Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Advisors Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $5,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 12.4% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LHX. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.08.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

L3Harris Technologies stock traded down $2.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $187.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 667,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,336. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.55 and a 52 week high of $255.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $191.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.36. The stock has a market cap of $35.44 billion, a PE ratio of 45.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.73.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.57%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

