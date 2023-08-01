Advisors Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,581 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VEA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,134,857,000 after purchasing an additional 598,395,639 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,852.6% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 9,661,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,500,000 after purchasing an additional 9,166,856 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 114,292,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,796,869,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307,240 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $234,861,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,507.8% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,629,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,341,992 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.07. The stock had a trading volume of 3,912,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,870,241. The stock has a market cap of $113.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $47.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.61.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

