Advisors Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Advisors Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 24.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 353,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 114,360 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $12,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 12,034.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $881,700,000 after acquiring an additional 20,321,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $553,718,000. Amundi raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 18,282,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $847,671,000 after purchasing an additional 5,504,325 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,511,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $667,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813,439 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 585.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,712,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $153,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

TFC traded down $0.70 on Tuesday, reaching $32.52. 4,190,730 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,469,932. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $25.56 and a one year high of $53.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.25. The company has a market cap of $43.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.15%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.75 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.82.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

