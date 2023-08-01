Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices updated its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.
Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance
Shares of AMD traded up $3.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.60. The company had a trading volume of 95,328,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,287,066. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $132.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 508.30, a PEG ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.48.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $98.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Argus boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.03.
Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 15.1% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 73,210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after purchasing an additional 9,632 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 71,664 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,024,000 after acquiring an additional 5,356 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 565.2% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 784,001 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $76,840,000 after acquiring an additional 666,138 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 53.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 111,920 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,969,000 after acquiring an additional 38,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.90% of the company’s stock.
About Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.
