Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices updated its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD traded up $3.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.60. The company had a trading volume of 95,328,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,287,066. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $132.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 508.30, a PEG ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $98.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Argus boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.03.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $2,554,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at $129,152,697.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $2,554,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,152,697.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total value of $3,534,344.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,513,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,711,685.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 281,174 shares of company stock worth $33,315,803 over the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 15.1% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 73,210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after purchasing an additional 9,632 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 71,664 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,024,000 after acquiring an additional 5,356 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 565.2% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 784,001 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $76,840,000 after acquiring an additional 666,138 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 53.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 111,920 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,969,000 after acquiring an additional 38,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

