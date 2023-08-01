Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300,000 shares, an increase of 15.3% from the June 30th total of 3,730,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 7.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advance Auto Parts

In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Douglas A. Pertz bought 4,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.02 per share, with a total value of $302,041.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,102.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Douglas A. Pertz bought 4,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.02 per share, for a total transaction of $302,041.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,102.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.90 per share, for a total transaction of $32,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 5,463 shares of company stock valued at $359,924 in the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 175.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,370,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,719,000 after purchasing an additional 874,040 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,431,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,340,000 after purchasing an additional 754,027 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter valued at $97,170,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter valued at $86,585,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 466.8% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 581,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,748,000 after purchasing an additional 479,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $178.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $144.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $158.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $126.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.26.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock traded down $1.02 on Tuesday, hitting $73.37. 625,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,879,814. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.08. Advance Auto Parts has a 12-month low of $63.56 and a 12-month high of $212.25.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.88). The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 22.67%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.57 EPS. Analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.86%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.