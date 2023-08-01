ADT (ADT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The security and automation business reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). ADT had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. On average, analysts expect ADT to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ADT alerts:

ADT Trading Up 0.5 %

ADT stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.41. 1,542,356 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,919,693. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 212.67 and a beta of 1.71. ADT has a 12-month low of $4.89 and a 12-month high of $10.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price objective on ADT from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

In other ADT news, VP Jamie Elizabeth Haenggi bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.79 per share, for a total transaction of $579,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 1,443,641 shares in the company, valued at $8,358,681.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO James David Devries purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.96 per share, with a total value of $248,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,131,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,573,256.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jamie Elizabeth Haenggi purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.79 per share, for a total transaction of $579,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,443,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,358,681.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 180,650 shares of company stock worth $987,364 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in ADT by 364.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,060 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in ADT during the first quarter worth $81,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in ADT during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ADT during the first quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in ADT during the third quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

About ADT

(Get Free Report)

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It operates through Consumer and Small Business, Commercial, and Solar segments. The company provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.