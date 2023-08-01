Acushnet (GOLF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Acushnet to post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter. Acushnet has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $686.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.12 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect Acushnet to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE GOLF traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $59.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,985. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 0.86. Acushnet has a 52 week low of $42.06 and a 52 week high of $60.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is 26.09%.

A number of research firms recently commented on GOLF. StockNews.com began coverage on Acushnet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Acushnet in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Acushnet in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Acushnet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.63.

In related news, insider Mary Louise Bohn sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $1,542,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,955 shares in the company, valued at $9,561,806.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total value of $411,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,294,719.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Louise Bohn sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $1,542,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,561,806.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 54.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Acushnet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Acushnet during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Acushnet by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Acushnet in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Acushnet in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. 53.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

