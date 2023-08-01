Achmea Investment Management B.V. Raises Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Dover in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $938,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Dover by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Dover by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Dover by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,055,000 after purchasing an additional 8,054 shares in the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DOV shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Dover from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Dover in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Dover from $155.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on Dover from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Dover from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.38.

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 17,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.03, for a total transaction of $2,470,424.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,586,728.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DOV traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $144.62. 198,665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 864,411. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.36. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $114.49 and a 12 month high of $160.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.16). Dover had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Dover’s payout ratio is 27.98%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

