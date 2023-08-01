Achmea Investment Management B.V. Increases Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 158.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,876 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,114 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,954,843,000 after buying an additional 3,695,510 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 92,041.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,841,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $234,842,000 after buying an additional 1,839,899 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth about $231,471,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,941,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $380,104,000 after buying an additional 1,548,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,102,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $395,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,068 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

NYSE:ZBH traded down $7.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.69. 1,145,755 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,393,135. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.56. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.60 and a 12 month high of $149.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.25. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZBH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $147.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $141.00 to $156.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

About Zimmer Biomet

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.