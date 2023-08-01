Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $1.57 Million Stock Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,242,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,780,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $487,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574,408 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,585,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $225,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927,830 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,253,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,658,551,000 after acquiring an additional 846,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,921,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $120,650,000 after buying an additional 750,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACGL traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.28. 306,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,048,999. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $41.05 and a one year high of $84.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.65. The stock has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.27. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Arch Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 70,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total value of $5,283,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 689,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,078,935.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 15,406 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total value of $1,183,026.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,082,454.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 70,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $5,283,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 689,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,078,935.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 335,406 shares of company stock valued at $25,504,127 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

