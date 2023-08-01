Achmea Investment Management B.V. Boosts Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,462 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 208.9% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 9,903,292 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $882,779,000 after purchasing an additional 6,697,209 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 101,707.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,368,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $389,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364,275 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,001,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 17.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,771,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $355,538,000 after acquiring an additional 694,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,878,596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,598,000 after acquiring an additional 420,319 shares in the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

NYSE:DHI traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $127.82. The company had a trading volume of 423,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,010,116. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.01 and a 1-year high of $132.30. The firm has a market cap of $43.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The construction company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $1.08. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.67 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 7.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on DHI shares. Argus lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.50.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In other news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $5,951,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 257,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,356,371.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $3,769,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,813,938.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,951,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 257,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,356,371.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,207,660 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

