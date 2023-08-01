Accsys Technologies (LON:AXS) Sets New 52-Week High at $108.00

Accsys Technologies PLC (LON:AXS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 108 ($1.39) and last traded at GBX 105 ($1.35), with a volume of 29066 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 105.50 ($1.35).

Accsys Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 81.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 74.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of £230.35 million, a P/E ratio of -379.63 and a beta of 1.21.

Accsys Technologies Company Profile

Accsys Technologies PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells solid wood and wood elements in the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It offers solid wood for use in windows, doors, decking, and cladding under the Accoya brand; and wood chips to manufacture panel products under the Tricoya brand.

