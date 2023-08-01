Accsys Technologies (LON:AXS) Sets New 1-Year High at $108.00

Accsys Technologies PLC (LON:AXS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 108 ($1.39) and last traded at GBX 105 ($1.35), with a volume of 29066 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 105.50 ($1.35).

Accsys Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.68. The company has a market capitalization of £230.35 million, a P/E ratio of -379.63 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 81.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 74.59.

About Accsys Technologies

Accsys Technologies PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells solid wood and wood elements in the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It offers solid wood for use in windows, doors, decking, and cladding under the Accoya brand; and wood chips to manufacture panel products under the Tricoya brand.

