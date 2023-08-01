Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in FirstService were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FSV. Barclays PLC grew its position in FirstService by 173.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in FirstService by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 416,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,663,000 after purchasing an additional 38,866 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Canoe Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of FirstService in the first quarter valued at $2,301,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstService in the first quarter worth $668,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FSV shares. TD Securities raised FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet raised shares of FirstService from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of FirstService from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FirstService in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of FirstService from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FirstService currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.80.

FirstService stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.61. 110,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,115. The company’s fifty day moving average is $150.21 and its 200-day moving average is $144.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 52.17 and a beta of 1.08. FirstService Co. has a 52 week low of $112.44 and a 52 week high of $163.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. FirstService’s payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

