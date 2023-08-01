Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Sells 590 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Marathon Petroleum comprises about 1.7% of Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 199.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $622,638.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at $753,221.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:MPC traded up $1.92 on Tuesday, hitting $134.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,488,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,775,052. The company has a market cap of $57.25 billion, a PE ratio of 4.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.64. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $88.69 and a 52 week high of $138.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.02 and its 200 day moving average is $121.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 46.49%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 9.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $124.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.31.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

