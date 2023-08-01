Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,883 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 168.1% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $928.00 to $921.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $785.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $881.00 to $888.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $767.69.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at $344,399,315. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,520,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded down $6.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $732.26. 358,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,438. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $109.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $699.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $690.30. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $503.12 and a fifty-two week high of $785.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 58.41%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

