Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,549 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Sturgeon Ventures LLP acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.2 %

Union Pacific stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $231.50. 3,472,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,080,110. The company’s 50-day moving average is $205.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.69 and a 52-week high of $242.35. The firm has a market cap of $141.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 47.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $171.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.97.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

