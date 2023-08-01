Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 578 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.07% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $4,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $683,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 4,495 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 4,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mezzasalma Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000.

Shares of IJS stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.41. 497,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,859. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.02. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $82.09 and a 12-month high of $106.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

