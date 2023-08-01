Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Invests $206,000 in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 135,206.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,238,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,892,078,000 after purchasing an additional 42,207,421 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,245,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,347,000 after purchasing an additional 302,205 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,871,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,337 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,196,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,427,000 after purchasing an additional 301,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,013,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,829,000 after purchasing an additional 18,189 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $251.46. The stock had a trading volume of 507,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,029. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $192.01 and a 52-week high of $252.93. The firm has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $240.66 and a 200 day moving average of $229.22.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

