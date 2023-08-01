Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Has $767,000 Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Akre Capital Management LLC increased its position in Moody’s by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,659,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,909,643,000 after purchasing an additional 38,615 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Moody’s by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,994,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,947,000 after purchasing an additional 914,530 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Moody’s by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,068,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $854,873,000 after purchasing an additional 85,268 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Moody’s by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,747,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $763,867,000 after purchasing an additional 65,319 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,920,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $587,667,000 after buying an additional 45,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.55, for a total value of $633,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,841,018.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 3,292 shares of company stock valued at $1,085,712 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Moody’s Price Performance

A number of research firms have issued reports on MCO. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Moody’s from $346.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on Moody’s from $308.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Moody’s from $350.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Moody’s from $300.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.53.

MCO traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $352.36. 568,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 811,052. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $339.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $316.92. The firm has a market cap of $64.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.30. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $230.16 and a one year high of $363.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.98% and a net margin of 25.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.69%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Articles

