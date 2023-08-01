Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.60 Million Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Republic Services comprises 1.0% of Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Republic Services by 0.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 93,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,586,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.2% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 9,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Republic Services by 11.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 98,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,350,000 after buying an additional 10,295 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 11,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,500,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup began coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, April 27th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.09.

Republic Services Trading Up 0.6 %

RSG traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,905,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.16. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.58 and a 52 week high of $156.65.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.76%. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.34%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Stories

