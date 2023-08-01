Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oder Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CCI. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $143.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.06.

Crown Castle stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $108.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,846,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,453,021. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.00 and its 200-day moving average is $125.42. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.22 and a fifty-two week high of $184.92.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 158.88%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

